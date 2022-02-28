VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $117.59. 81,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.87.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam grew its position in shares of VMware by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

