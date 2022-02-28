Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $88.03 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

