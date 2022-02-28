Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 89,428 Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apria by 91.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 147,595 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Apria by 90.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apria alerts:

APR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

In related news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $39,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $10,461,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,878 shares of company stock worth $12,720,575.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

About Apria (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.