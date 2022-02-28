Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

