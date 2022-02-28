Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,806 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

