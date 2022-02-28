Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Yandex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after buying an additional 185,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Yandex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 182,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after buying an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

