Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,913 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Incyte by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

