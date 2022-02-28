Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CONMED by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,969,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 13.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $148.30 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

