Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 78.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WLK opened at $110.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

