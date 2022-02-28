Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.