Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mitek Systems worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $666.68 million, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

