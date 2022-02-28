Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $25,098,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 103.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 557,211 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.