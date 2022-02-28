Voya Investment Management LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $256.99 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total transaction of $570,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total value of $720,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $3,505,395. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

