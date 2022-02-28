Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Financial Institutions worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 213.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISI opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $507.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

