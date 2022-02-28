Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

