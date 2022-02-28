W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $77.40. 3,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

