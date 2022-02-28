Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,704,495 shares of company stock worth $1,075,500,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.