Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after buying an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.45. 12,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,895. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

