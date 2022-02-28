Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

WCN traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

