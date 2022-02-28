Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 562.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,595. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

