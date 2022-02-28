Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $581,045.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.59 or 0.06772988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.76 or 0.99830929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

