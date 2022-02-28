Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.86. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Wayfair by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wayfair by 243.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 81.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

