Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,525 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 373.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 50,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $25.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

