Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

