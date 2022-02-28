Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,553 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 140,448 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 221,407 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

GOVT opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

