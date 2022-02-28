Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

