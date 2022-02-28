Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Weatherford International by 1,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 525,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (Get Rating)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.