Wedbush Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.62.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $153,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,111,000 after acquiring an additional 352,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

