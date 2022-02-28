Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Upstart (UPST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2022 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

2/17/2022 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $180.00.

2/16/2022 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $223.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $315.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

1/13/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $18.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.38. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

