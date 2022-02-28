Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 231,280 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,280 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $24,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 110,507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

IMAX Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.