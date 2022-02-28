Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 152,361 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,361 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.86% of Viad worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Viad by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after buying an additional 59,758 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viad by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after buying an additional 234,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viad by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $35.19 on Monday. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $722.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

