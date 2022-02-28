Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780,973 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $28,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after acquiring an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 556,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after buying an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.