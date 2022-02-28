Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Veritone were worth $25,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth about $649,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of VERI opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

