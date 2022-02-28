Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255,721 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

