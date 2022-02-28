Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 588,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,832,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.17% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 906.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,280,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

