Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAB. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

