Whelan Financial Acquires Shares of 795 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,466,112. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

