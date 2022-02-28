Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 62.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 252.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $591.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

