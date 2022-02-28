William Blair Weighs in on frontdoor, inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for frontdoor in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

FTDR stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a return on equity of 2,542.10% and a net margin of 7.99%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in frontdoor by 44.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.