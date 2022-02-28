WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT Lowered to $8.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

