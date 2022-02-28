Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTKWY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.22.

WTKWY stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

