Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average is $262.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.46.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,845,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Workday by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Workday by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

