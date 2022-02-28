Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.92 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.92 billion and $250.24 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37,770.83 or 0.99892930 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00072016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00281524 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 262,762 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

