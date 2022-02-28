WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average of $133.49. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

