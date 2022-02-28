Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $51.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $21,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,117 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 193,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

