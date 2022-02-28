Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

