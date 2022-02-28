Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Earnings History for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

