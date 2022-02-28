XL Fleet (XL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XL Fleet stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $253.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.46. XL Fleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 43.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in XL Fleet by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

