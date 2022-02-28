XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.60. 490,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,380. XPEL has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,273,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,800 shares of company stock worth $18,984,410. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in XPEL by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in XPEL by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in XPEL by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

