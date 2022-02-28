XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.36.

XPO opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,296,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

