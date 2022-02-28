Yale University Invests $453.59 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Yale University acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,069,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,589,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 53.7% of Yale University’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

